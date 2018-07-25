Arroyo Leads Durham Over Toledo 4-3

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Christian Arroyo hit a two-run home run and had two hits, driving in three as the Durham Bulls topped the Toledo Mud Hens 4-3 on Tuesday.

Ian Gibaut got Grayson Greiner to fly out with runners on second and third to end the game for his seventh save of the season.

Durham started the scoring in the first inning when Arroyo hit a two-run home run.

Toledo answered in the top of the next frame when Mikie Mahtook hit a solo home run to get within one.

The Bulls later tacked on two runs in the second when Andrew Velazquez hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Arroyo to secure the victory.

Toledo saw its comeback attempt come up short after Dawel Lugo and Harold Castro hit RBI singles in the seventh and eighth innings to cut the Durham lead to 4-3.

Durham right-hander Andrew Moore (4-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Artie Lewicki (4-5) took the loss in the International League game after giving up four runs and six hits over five innings.

The Mud Hens squandered some scoring chances, leaving 13 runners on base in the loss.

This story was generated by Automated Insights ( http://www.automatedinsights.com ) using data from and in cooperation with MLB Advanced Media and Minor League Baseball, http://www.milb.com

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.