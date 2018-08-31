Artist Honors Robin Williams With San Francisco Mural

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An artist is paying tribute to the late Robin Williams with a giant mural in San Francisco that depicts his blue eyes and nose framed by silver hair.

The San Francisco Examiner reports that Argentine muralist Andres Iglesias, who signs his art with the pseudonym Cobre, completed his wall-sized tribute to Williams on Sunday in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood.

The artist says he picked Williams because he inspired him as a kid.

Iglesias says he tried to capture a smiling but sad Williams.

Williams grew up and lived in the San Francisco Bay Area, where his stand-up career started. He died by suicide in 2014.

Officials have also honored the comedian by naming a tunnel near the Golden Gate Bridge and a meadow at the Golden Gate Park for him.

