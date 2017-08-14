Arvada Killian (1915 – 2017)

Arvada Killian, 101 years, of Bryan, passed away Saturday, August 12, 2017 at Genesis Healthcare-Bryan Center, where she had been a resident the past two months.

Arvada was born September 6, 1915 in Bryan, the daughter of the late Forrest and Edith (Gorrell) Ruff. She married Marshall R. Killian on September 22, 1934 in Auburn, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on June 15, 2005. Arvada began working at Ohio Art and continuing with the Bryan Canning Company. She ended her career working for Spangler Candy Company for 25 years, retiring in 1980. She was a member of Lick Creek Church of the Brethren.

Surviving are her three children, Beverly Keck of Bryan, James M. (Deb) Killian of Bryan and Roger A. (Maryann) Killian of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Marshall and one brother, Robert Ruff.

Visitation for Arvada Killian was held Wednesday, August 16, 2017 in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home-Lynn Street Chapel 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral services for Arvada will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, August 17, 2017 in the funeral home with Dr. Nancy Berkheiser officiating. Interment will follow in Brown Cemetery, Bryan.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Brown Cemetery Beautification Fund, C/O Center Township Trustees, 04266 County Road 12, Bryan, Ohio 43506, or Outreach Food Pantry, C/O: Wesley United Methodist Church, 903 Center Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

