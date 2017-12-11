Arvilla Reamsnyder (1940 – 2017)

Arvilla M. Reamsnyder, 77, of West Unity passed away Friday afternoon at Fountain Park Assisted Living in Bryan.

She was born on August 21, 1940 in Bridgewater Township to Marion and Lucille (Coolman) Thompson. Arvilla graduated from Montpelier High School in 1958. On April 8, 1961 she married Raymond H. Reamsnyder in West Unity and he survives.

In 2006 Arvilla retired from Fypon in Archbold. Prior to that she worked at Schlegel in West Unity for 10 years and Jacoby’s Meat in West Unity for 10 years. She was a 4-H Advisor for 14 years. Arvilla enjoyed gardening and flowers. Family was a very important part of her life.

Arvilla is survived by her husband of 56 years, Raymond; children Tony (Kendra) Reamsnyder of Alvordton, David (Jenny) Reamsnyder of West Unity, Vicky (Steve) Behringer of New Paris, Ohio, and Kerri (Alan) Bennett of West Unity; twelve grandchildren Abby Styron, Hannah & Joseph Reamsnyder, Tyler & Travis Reamsnyder, Trevor (Kristin) Reamsnyder, Andrew, Adam & Michael Behringer, Trinity, Marissa & Ayden Bennett.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Glendale Thompson and grandson Randy Reamsnyder.

Memorial contributions may be given to Michael J. Fox Foundation or CHP Hospice. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.