Athletic Cancellations For Thursday, January 31st, 2019

LIST WILL UPDATED AS INFORMATION IS RECEIVED

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wauseon @ Swanton (Rescheduled for Feb. 5th @ 6pm)

Archbold @ Liberty Center

Bryan @ Delta

Evergreen @ Patrick Henry

Hilltop @ North Central (Rescheduled for Feb. 5th @ 6pm

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hilltop @ North Central (Freshman game)

WRESTLING

Liberty Center/Montpelier/Patrick Henry @ Bryan

JUNIOR HIGH ATHLETICS

Swanton @ Liberty Center GBK (Rescheduled for Feb. 2 @ 10am)

Liberty Center @ Swanton BBK (Rescheduled for Feb. 2 @ 10am)

UPDATED ON 1-30 @ 3:00pm

