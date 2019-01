Athletic Event Cancellations For January 19th

Will be updated as information is received

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hilltop @ Monclova Christian

Holgate @ Fayette (Rescheduled for Jan. 26th)

Lake @ Swanton (Rescheduled Feb. 2nd)

Montpelier @ Edgerton

Napoleon @ Archbold (Rescheduled For Jan. 21st)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bowling Green @ Bryan (Rescheduled for February 2nd)

Evergreen @ Lenawee Christian

Delta @ Lima Bath (Will not be rescheduled)

Hilltop @ Toledo Christian (Reschedule for Jan. 26th)

WRESTLING

Chuck Forward Duals @ Archbold

SWIM & DIVE

Wauseon @ Sandusky Perkins

STILL SCHEDULED AS OF LAST UPDATE:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hicksville @ North Central 6pm

Pettisville @ Wauseon 4:30pm

Stryker @ Tinora 6pm

WRESTLING

Swanton @ Van Buren Invitational 9:30am

Delta/Wauseon @ Maumee Bay Classic 10am

LAST UPDATE ON 1/18 @ 9:40PM

