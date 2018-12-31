Audrey Davis (1996-2018)

Audrey Davis, 22, died suddenly Dec. 26, 2018. Audrey was born Dec. 7, 1996, the daughter of John and Cheryl (Frank) Davis at Bryan, Ohio.

Audrey led a very active and engaging life. She graduated from Hicksville High School as co-valedictorian with the class of 2015. While attending high school she was very involved in the drama department and participated in many musicals. She was also on the cheerleading squad. Audrey attended Grace United Methodist Church with her family.

Audrey’s vitality and sincerity was evident in how she lived her life. She was a student at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. She was to graduate in May of 2019 with degrees in journalism and history. Audrey believed in living life to the fullest. While at Miami she was the managing editor of the Miami Student newspaper. Her spirit of adventure took her to Europe when she participated in a study abroad program.

While in Luxemburg she took an internship with Delano, an English language magazine. While living in Europe, Audrey took advantage of her time and traveled to 15 different countries, studying their history through reading, art museums and the people she met. Being a journalist prompted her to explore and talk with the people she met, often capturing the very essence of their lives in her written words. During the summer months Audrey worked at Camp Joy in Clarksville, Ohio. Audrey loved children and shared her love with many children who lived with life-challenging situations.

Audrey will be sadly missed by her parents; her adoring brother, Johnny of Hicksville; her grandparents, Dick and Joyce Frank; and stepgrandmother, Gretchen Davis of Defiance; and many uncles, aunts and cousins. Audrey’s grandparents, John and Ruth Davis, have preceded her in death.

Visitation for Audrey will be at Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville, from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, 12-3 and 5-7 p.m. on Friday and one hour prior to the funeral. The funeral will be held at Grace United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Burial will follow at Forest Home Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Camp Joy, camp-joy.org.

