Authorities Find Missing Man’s Kayak In Indiana River Search

TAYLORSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities searching for a south central Indiana man who may have disappeared while kayaking have found his kayak in a river.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says 26-year-old Keygan Matlock of Taylorsville last had communication with friends and family Wednesday morning when he spoke of kayaking the Driftwood or Flatrock rivers near Columbus. Both rivers are running high after recent heavy rains.

His family reported him missing Thursday.

The DNR says Friday that his kayak was found on the Driftwood River, offering further confirmation that Matlock was on the water. Still, the DNR says in a statement that there’s “a very large area of the river to be searched” and efforts continued Friday to find him.

