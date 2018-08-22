Authorities Identify 2 Killed In Crash Into Closed School

This photo shows the outside of Fairview Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in Lansing, Mich. Authorities said multiple people died and others severely injured following a crash into the school. (Kara Berg/Lansing State Journal via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have identified the two people who died after a car crashed into a closed Lansing school, leaving three children critically injured.

Lansing police say the crash late Sunday killed 43-year-old driver Jose Angel Aguilera and 36-year-old front seat passenger Gardenia Herrera. Both were from Texas.

Police say a boy about 5 years old and two girls about 11 and 12 years old suffered life-threatening injuries and were in critical condition Monday afternoon.

The car crashed into Fairview Elementary School in Lansing. Construction crews boarded up the damage. The Lansing State Journal reports the school has been undergoing a $16 million renovation.

The crash is under investigation, but police say alcohol is believed to have been a factor.

