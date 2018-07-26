Authorities: Man Caused Indiana Crash, Claimed To Be Sheriff

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a Michigan man caused a crash in northern Indiana and pulled the other driver out of his pickup truck while claiming to be a sheriff.

The Elkhart Truth reports 51-year-old Robert Donnelly of New Buffalo is charged with criminal recklessness, impersonating a law enforcement officer and battery in the March 23 crash in Elkhart County, Indiana.

Online court records don’t yet list a lawyer for Donnelly.

Court documents say an Elkhart County sheriff’s officer found one man on top of another on the ground and separated them. The truck driver told the officer Donnelly backed into his truck and pulled him out while shouting: “Sheriff’s department! I’m the sheriff.”

Donnelly told the officer he believed the other driver stole his motorcycle and denied stating he was a sheriff.

Information from: The Elkhart Truth, http://www.elkharttruth.com

