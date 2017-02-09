Ava C. Coronado (2009-2017)

Ava C. Coronado, age 7, of Wauseon passed away unexpectedly Tuesday February 7, 2017 at Toledo Children’s Hospital after a brief illness. She was a first grader in Wauseon.

Ava was born on June 16, 2009 at Toledo Hospital the daughter of Felipe and Michelle (Windisch) Coronado. She had been active in the Super Stars Dance Club and Twisters Gymnastics in Napoleon.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Tuesday February 14, 2017 at the Crossroads Evangelical Church in Wauseon with Pastor Tyler Quillet and Pastor Matt Boyers officiating. Interment will follow in the Wauseon Union Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Monday from 2:00-8:00pm. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.GrisierFH.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

A more detail obituary will follow as details become available.