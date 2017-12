Bailey J. Miller, age 19, of Pioneer, passed away Saturday, December 23, 2017 at his home. Bailey was a graduate of North Central High School.

Among his survivors is his mother, Nicole (James) Kelly, of Pioneer.

Services have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan where arrangements are pending.

