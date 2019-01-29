Barbara Badenhop (1952-2019)

Barbara J. Badenhop, 66, passed into her eternal home on Monday, January 28, 2019, in the presence of her family.

Barb was born November 1, 1952, in Bowling Green, Ohio to Edwin and Phyllis (Tilton) Aufdenkamp. She graduated from Elmwood High School and began her career at the Wood County Auditor’s Office, where she met the love of her life.

Barb was married to Wayne J. Badenhop on October 5, 1974, and they made their home in Wauseon for 44 years. In 1982, she and Wayne were blessed by the joyful adoption of their two sons, Chris and Jared. She continued her work at the Fulton County Auditor’s Office, retiring in 2007 after 37 years of service.

Barb was involved with the Emmaus Lutheran Church, serving on the board of education, stewardship board, evangelism board, and as an active member of the Women’s Missionary League. She volunteered at Fulton Manor and provided crafts for Sauder Village. Barb enjoyed baking, gardening, crocheting, and knitting, and giving away the things she made. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy.

Barb is survived by her husband Wayne, brother Ralph (Miriam) Aufdenkamp, sisters Linda (Ron) Joseph and Bev (Ken) Gerwin, sons Chris (Colleen) Badenhop and Jared (Cortney) Badenhop, and grandchildren Karli, Reed, Laura, Zaeli, and Sylvia. Barb was preceded in death by her parents and her stillborn son, Jonathon.

Visitation for Barb will be held from 2:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Emmaus Lutheran Church. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, also at the church, with Pastor Steven R. Geske, officiating. Interment will be in the Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Emmaus Lutheran Church or the charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.





© 2019, The Village Reporter and/or The Associated Press. All rights reserved.