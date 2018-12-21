Barbara Raker (1936-2018)

Barbara J. Raker, age 82, a longtime resident of Delta, passed away Wednesday afternoon, December 19, 2018 at Genesis Swanton Valley Care Center.

She was born in Swanton on October 27, 1936 to Ernest Brown and Alma (Thomas) Brown. Barbara was a 1954 graduate of Delta High School. On July 9, 1955 she was united in marriage to Lloyd C. Raker, who preceded her in death on October 19, 2018.

Barbara was a homemaker to Lloyd and their three children, J. Misha, Linda and Tina. She was a member of the Delta Church of Christ and an avid book reader and doing crossword puzzles. Barbara also enjoyed helping at Watkins Greenhouse and traveling as often as she could.

Along with her husband of 63 years, Lloyd; she was preceded in death by her sisters, Doris Eckert and Joyce Miller. Barbara is survived by her daughters, J. Misha (Tammy) Raker of Toledo, Linda (Steve) Bechstein of Swanton and Christina Underwood of Delta; brother, Jim Brown of Delta; grandchildren, Jillian (Chris) Bozarth and Kristopher Underwood; great grandchildren, Steven James, Mikal and Zachary Bozarth; nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta. A funeral service honoring Barbara’s life will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, December 27, 2018 at the Delta Church of Christ, 500 Providence St., Delta, Ohio 43515. Pastor David Underwood will be officiating. Interment will follow at Raker Cemetery in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider a monetary contribution to Barbara’s family, care of Tina Underwood; which will be distributed to the Delta Church of Christ and Great Lakes Hospice in her mom’s memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.

