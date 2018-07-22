Barbara Rice (1944-2018)

Barbara B. Rice, age 74, of Farmer, Ohio, passed away on Friday, July 20, 2018, at Park View Nursing Center in Edgerton where she had been a patient. She worked for many years at Bob’s Dairy Bar in Edgerton and Lester’s Diner in Bryan.

Barbara was born February 16, 1944, in Buffalo, New York. She married Layel J. Rice on April 25, 1987 in Las Vegas, Nevada and he survives. Barbara is also survived by her children, William Brooks and Kim Braun, both of Buffalo, New York and Dawn Sercu, of Jacksonville, Florida, several grandchildren and sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Private burial will take place in Farmer Cemetery. Memorial contributions are requested to Great Lakes Hospice.

