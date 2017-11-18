Barbara Rosonowski (1940 – 2017)

Barbara Rosonowski, age 77, of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away peacefully with her family at her bedside, Thursday morning, November 16, 2017 at the Swanton Health Care & Retirement Center.

She was born July 4, 1940 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Alice (Tgnaczak) and Max Rosonowski. Barbara was a 1957 graduate of Swanton High School and married Teddy Smigelski and they later divorced.

Barbara was known as a master chef and cake decorator working in several restaurants in Toledo and Wauseon. She was a member of St. Richard Catholic Parish, the Rosary-Altar Society, and was in charge of the annual Parish Festival Chicken BBQ for many years. In her spare time she enjoyed knitting and crocheting and was a proud member of the Rug Hookers Association. She also loved shopping, eating out, watching television and reading.

She will be greatly missed by her children, Rick Smigelski, Diane (David) Hite, Karen (Nabil “Bill”) Smigelski, and Jeff Smigelski; her grandchildren, Phillip, Janell, Danielle, Ryan and Miranda; 5 great-grandchildren; as well as her sister, Pat (Bill) Buck and brother, Mick (Sandy) Rosonowski.

Family and friends may visit Sunday, November 19th from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton (419.826.2631), where a Scripture Service and Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Resurrection will be held Monday, November 20th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Richard Catholic Church with visitation one hour prior. Father Adam Hertzfeld will preside. Interment will be at a later date at St. Richard’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com