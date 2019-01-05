Barbara Schilt (1951-2019)

Barbara L. Schilt, age 67, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 9:10 A.M. on Friday, January 4, 2019, at her home following a lengthy illness.

Barbara had worked at Ohio Art, Airmate and retired from the Bryan Times. She enjoyed bowling, BINGO and was an avid collector of “The Wizard of Oz” memorabilia.

Barbara was born on November 26, 1951, in Bryan, the daughter of Richard C. and Mary L. (Schartzer) Howey. She married Vickie L. Forrester on October 3, 2015 in Bryan, and she survives.

Barbara is also survived by her son, Adam (Jessica) Schilt, of Bryan; four grandchildren, Alex, James, Schuyler and Davin and her fur babies, Cooper and Patch. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan from 4:00-6:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.

Memorials are requested to an organization of the donor’s choice.

