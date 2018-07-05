Barnes’ Double Leads Columbus To 5-4 Win Over Toledo

Drew Maggi scored on the play after he reached base on a walk and stole second.
Ben Taylor (5-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Zac Houston (0-1) took the loss in the International League game.
Jacob Robson homered and singled, driving in three runs for the Mud Hens.
