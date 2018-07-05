Barnes’ Double Leads Columbus To 5-4 Win Over Toledo

Posted By: Forrest Church July 5, 2018

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brandon Barnes hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the Columbus Clippers to a 5-4 win over the Toledo Mud Hens on Wednesday.

Drew Maggi scored on the play after he reached base on a walk and stole second.

Ben Taylor (5-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Zac Houston (0-1) took the loss in the International League game.

Jacob Robson homered and singled, driving in three runs for the Mud Hens.

 

