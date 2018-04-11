Baseball/Softball Final Scores For April 10th

Softball
Hilltop 15 Pettisville 0 (5 innings)
Montpelier 6 North Central 0
Otsego 7 Wauseon 1
Edon 4 Liberty Center 3
Stryker 12 Fayette 2 (6 innings)
Springfield 8 Archbold 0
Edgerton 10 Holgate 7
Swanton 17 Lake 7
St. Ursula 5 Evergreen 0
Woodmore 5 Delta 4
Baseball
Delta 5 Woodmore 4
Hilltop 9 Pettisville 5
North Central 5 Montpelier 4
Stryker 4 Fayette 3
Swanton 5 Toledo Bowsher 1
Archbold 4 Napoleon 1
Toledo Central Catholic 1 Bryan 0
Otsego 12 Wauseon 4
© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
