Baseball
Archbold 20 Patrick Henry 10 (5 innings)
Bryan 16 Delta 1 (5 innings)
Stryker 3 Fayette 1
Montpelier 4 North Central 2
Swanton 10 Liberty Center 3
Evergreen 3 Wauseon 2
Pettisville 7 Hilltop 4 (8 innings)
Softball
Bryan 8 Delta 4
Montpelier 10 North Central 0 (5 innings)
Hilltop 10 Pettisville 2
Liberty Center 10 Swanton 6
Wauseon 1 Evergreen 0
Archbold 10 Patrick Henry 7
Wayne Trace 5 Edgerton 3
© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Be the first to comment on "Baseball/Softball Final Scores For April 12th"