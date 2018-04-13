Baseball/Softball Final Scores For April 12th

Baseball

Archbold 20 Patrick Henry 10 (5 innings)

Bryan 16 Delta 1 (5 innings)

Stryker 3 Fayette 1

Montpelier 4 North Central 2

Swanton 10 Liberty Center 3

Evergreen 3 Wauseon 2

Pettisville 7 Hilltop 4 (8 innings)

Softball

Bryan 8 Delta 4

Montpelier 10 North Central 0 (5 innings)

Hilltop 10 Pettisville 2

Liberty Center 10 Swanton 6

Wauseon 1 Evergreen 0

Archbold 10 Patrick Henry 7

Wayne Trace 5 Edgerton 3

