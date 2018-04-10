Baseball/Softball Final Scores for April 9th

Baseball
Archbold 7 Liberty Center 0
Bryan 7 Evergreen 4
Tinora 8 Edon 2
Delta 9 Patrick Henry 3
Wauseon 6 Swanton 5 (10 innings)
Pettisville 8 Holgate 2
Softball
Liberty Center 10 Archbold 6
Patrick Henry 5 Delta 0
Bryan 2 Evergreen 1
Wauseon 12 Swanton 0 (5 innings)
Ayersville 5 Hilltop 3
Holgate 11 Pettisville 1
© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
