Baseball/Softball Final Scores for April 9th

Posted By: Nate Calvin April 9, 2018

Baseball

Archbold 7 Liberty Center 0

Bryan 7 Evergreen 4

Tinora 8 Edon 2

Delta 9 Patrick Henry 3

Wauseon 6 Swanton 5 (10 innings)

Pettisville 8 Holgate 2

Softball

Liberty Center 10 Archbold 6

Patrick Henry 5 Delta 0

Bryan 2 Evergreen 1

Wauseon 12 Swanton 0 (5 innings)

Ayersville 5 Hilltop 3

Holgate 11 Pettisville 1

 

