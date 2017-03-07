Beatrice M. Rummel (1926 – 2017)

Beatrice Mae Rummel, 91, of Montpelier passed away Sunday afternoon at Hillside Country Living in rural Bryan. She was born on February 14, 1926 in Camden, Michigan to Charles K. and Celesta Mae (Nye) Coler. On April 20, 1946, she married Ross G. Rummel and he preceded her in death in October 2016. Beatrice was a member of the Montpelier Church of the Nazarene. She retired as a Nursing Assistant from Hillside Country Living Nursing Home.

She is survived by her three daughters, Phyllis (Wesley) Bumpus of Bankers, Michigan, Patricia Haskill of Montpelier; and Peggy (Eugene) Freese of Montpelier; one son Raymond (Barbara) Rummel of Montpelier, many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Beatrice was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Ross, her parents, and eight siblings.

Visitation for Beatrice will be on Wednesday, March 8th from 3-6pm, and Thursday from 10-11am at the Thompson-Geesey Funeral Home on Empire Street. Services will be on Thursday at 11am at the funeral home with Walter Hicks to officiate. Interment will follow at Osborn Cemetery in Hillsdale County.

Memorial contributions may be given to CHP-Hospice or the Montpelier Church of the Nazarene. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com