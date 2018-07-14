TinCaps Fall At Cedar Rapids 4-2 Following Lengthy Rain Delay

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, sometimes it rains. Two of those three true outcomes occurred for the TinCaps on Friday night, and they weren’t victorious. After a 1 hour and 14 minute rain delay, Fort Wayne fell to the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins), 4-2, at Perfect Game Field.

Despite five errors and two passed balls committed while he was on the mound, left-handed starter Tom Cosgrove gave the TinCaps (12-10, 44-47) a quality start. Still, it wasn’t enough.

The Kernels (15-7, 47-44) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second as Andrew Bechtold and David Bañuelos strung together singles and Ariel Montesino plated Bechtold on a groundout. Fort Wayne equalized in the third. Catcher Jalen Washington ripped a triple to left-center field and scored on a balk committed by Cedar Rapids starter Blayne Enlow.

As a result of TinCaps miscues in the field, the Kernels put up an unearned run in the fifth and another in the sixth to lead, 3-1. Cosgrove went six innings, yielding just one earned run.

The ‘Caps cut their deficit to a run, 3-2, in the seventh, thanks to a blunder on the part of the Kernels. Second baseman Esteury Ruiz was hit by a pitch and managed to move to third on a two-base throwing error by reliever Melvi Acosta. First baseman Nick Feight drove Ruiz in with a groundout.

That was as close as Fort Wayne got, though. Cedar Rapids powered its lead to 4-2 in the eighth with a Ben Rodriguez towering home run to left-center field.

