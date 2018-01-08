Belva Spires (1933 – 2018)

Belva “Tootie” M. Spires, 84, of Fort Wayne, Indiana and formerly of Bryan passed away Thursday night at Genesis HealthCare Center in Bryan.

She was born August 28, 1933 in Ionia, Michigan to Valdy and Hattie M. (Hodges) Westbrook. Belva retired in 1995 from K-Mart as a greeter.

She is survived by one daughter Edith (Dennis) Wheeler of Fort Wayne; one son Lee R. Miller of San Diego, California; two grandchildren, Clarissa Ankney of Sherwood, Ohio and Alex Wheeler of Bryan; six great grandchildren, one great great granddaughter; and one sister Esther Neymieyer of Hastings, Michigan.

Belva was preceded in death by her parents, four husbands Charles Miller, De Verl Reyburn, Virgil Cope and Carol Spires, two sisters and seven brothers.

Memorial contributions may be made to her great grandchildren’s college fund in care of Edith Wheeler. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.