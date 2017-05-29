Benjamin Rediger (1981 – 2017)

Benjamin J. Rediger, 36 years, of West Unity, passed away suddenly on Monday, May 22, 2017 due to injuries received while mowing at Menard’s Distribution Center in Holiday City.

Ben was born February 4, 1981 in Montpelier, the son of David and Loretta (Gearig) Rediger. He was a 1999 graduate of North Central High School.

Ben enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He married Goldie L. Farrell on June 24, 2006 in Paulding, Ohio, and she survives.

Ben had worked as a Welder at Bil-Jax, in the Maintenance Department at Campbell Soup and was a machine operator at HKK in West Unity. He was currently employed as a landscaper and mower for Clark’s Lawn Care and Snow Removal. He was a member of the Montpelier Eagles Aerie and the Sons of the American Legion Post 669, West Unity. Ben enjoyed working outside, caring for his yard, helping friends however he could, spending time with his family and friends. He loved Michigan football, having bonfires and grilling.

Surviving is his wife, Goldie of West Unity; four children, Layni Allport, Trenton Figy, Ashlyn Figy and Kason Rediger all West Unity; his parents, David (Linda Tyler) Rediger of Pioneer and Loretta Burkhart of Pioneer; three sisters, Michelle (Steven) Winkler of Pioneer, Davinna (Russell) Nickloy of Pioneer, Jennifer Lambert of Holgate; sister-in-law, Lorita Romero of Montpelier; four brothers, Mark Burkhart of Montpelier. Michael (Deeanna) Burkhart of Williams Center, Michael Rediger of Holland and Dutch (Deb) Systerman of Las Vegas, Nevada; 14 nieces and nephews and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, David A. Burkhart; paternal grandparents, Wayne and Doris Rediger; maternal grandparents, Elgin and Donna Gearig; mother-in-law, Nancy Farrell and fathers-in-law, Donald “Pops” Schneeman and Frank Farrell.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the family C/O Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, to assist with funeral expenses.

