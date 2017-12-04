Bennett Barnhart (2017)

Bennett Eugene Barnhart, infant son of Tyler and Jordyn Barnhart of Wauseon, passed away on Thursday, November 30, 2017 at the Toledo Hospital.

He was born on Sunday, November 26, 2017 at the Toledo Hospital.

Bennett is survived by his parents; one brother, Avery Barnhart; maternal grandparents, Jason and Kristyn Reaster of Temperance, MI; paternal grandparents, Jen (Aaron) Dunn of Wauseon, OH, Shane (Michelle) Barnhart Bryan, OH and Mike Schwartz of Wauseon, OH.

According to the family’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Those planning an expression of sympathy may do so to the benevolence of the family. Online condolences may be left a www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.