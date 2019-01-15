Benny “Ben” Young (1932-2019

Benny (Ben) L. Young passed away on January 12, 2019 in Archbold, OH. He was born to Gerald O. And Wanita L. Young, living in Stryker, OH, on May 3, 1932. He married Lois J. Traut, his high-school sweetheart, on March 25, 1951, who survives in Archbold.

Ben attended school in Stryker and Napoleon, OH, and graduated from Archbold High School in 1950. He later attended Miami University, received his Bachelor’s Degree from Defiance College, and his Master’s Degree from the University of Toledo.

Lois and Ben have 3 sons: Randal (Dee) of Archbold, OH; Bruce (Sherry) of Hillsdale, MI; and James (Pat) of Malinta, OH. Also surviving are brother John Young and sister Sue Wyse, three grand-children, and four great-grand-children.

Ben’s major vocation was as a school teacher and an elementary principal. He worked at Wauseon Schools, Franklin Township (Zone) School, and then retired from Toledo Public Schools.Earlier jobs included being a surveyor during the construction of the Ohio Turnpike, miller at Elmira Elevator, and farming with father-in-law Joseph Traut.

Ben served proudly in the Army during the Korean War. He was a life member of Post 553 American Legion and life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars. Ben served in the Lucas County Sheriff’s Posse, Sylvania Township Police Auxiliary, and Berkey Police Department. Ben’s community service included Hurricane Shelter Volunteer, Red Cross Volunteer, Meals on Wheels and Hillsdale County Hospice Board of Directors.

Ben felt that one of his main purposes in life was to make people smile and laugh – whether at him, with him, or because of him – it made no difference.

A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, 22881 Monroe St., Archbold, OH 43502.

It was Ben’s wish to be an Anatomical Donor for medical research at the Medical School of the University of Toledo. Memorials, etc. may be directed to St. James Lutheran Church, Archbold, OH, or St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Hillsdale, MI, or a charity of the donor’s choice.

