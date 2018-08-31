Benson Hits Grand Slam, Leads Lake County Over TinCaps

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Will Benson hit a grand slam in the fourth inning, leading the Lake County Captains to a 12-4 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Thursday.

The grand slam by Benson capped a five-run inning and gave the Captains a 6-1 lead after Elvis Perez hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

Following the big inning, the TinCaps cut into the deficit with three runs in the bottom of the frame, including a walk by Owen Miller that scored Michael Cantu.

The Captains later scored in three additional innings to put the game away, including three runs in the sixth.

Jonathan Teaney (3-3) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Fort Wayne starter Joey Cantillo (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Nick Feight doubled twice and singled for the TinCaps.

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.