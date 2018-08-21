Bernice Mazalin (1926-2018)

Bernice Mazalin, 91 years, of Bryan, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at Genesis HealthCare-Bryan Center. Bernice was born October 27, 1926 in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of the late McCole and Hazel (Hanna) Mokole.

She was a graduate of South High School, Akron. She married Joseph Mazalin on October 28, 1949 in Akron, and he survives. Bernice was a lifelong homemaker and mother until 1966, when she attended Akron Cosmetology School and earned her certificate to become a hair stylist. Upon moving to Bryan in 1967, Bernice worked part-time as a hair stylist. Bernice was an avid Bridge and card player.



Surviving is her husband, Joseph of Bryan; four children, Joe E. Mazalin of Amboy, Minnesota, Paula (Ray) Charles of Valparaiso, Indiana, Steve Mazalin of California and Rebecca Mazalin of Lake Tahoe, California; four grandchildren, Chris (Gretchen) Ray, Nick (Trisha) Ray, Matt Ray and Justin Mazalin; two great-grandchildren, Madisyn and Phoenix; two sisters, Emmeline Saad and Ramona Getzinger. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Louie and Mike Mokole; two sisters, Susie Adamany and Thelma Calhoune.



There will be no visitation and private family services will be held. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Community Health Professionals Hospice and Home Health, 1215 South Portland Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506.



Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.