Bernice Short (1918 – 2017)

Miss Bernice Pauline Short, age 99, of Archbold, Ohio formerly of Stryker, died early Wednesday morning, June 21, 2017 in Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, Ohio.

Bernice was born January 11, 1918 in rural Stryker to the late Menno and Delilah (Graber) Short. She was a lifelong seamstress and worked at the former Wiederkehr Clothing Store, Stryker providing sewing and alteration services. She was a lifelong member of Lockport Mennonite Church, rural Stryker, Ohio. She was a graduate of Stryker High School.

Survivors include numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews and great-great-great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Leland, and six sisters, Elsie, Dora, Leona, Orlyss, Nola and Evelyn.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of family choice in c/o Mona Riegsecker.

