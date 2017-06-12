Berniece Wasnich (1923 – 2017)

Berniece “Bea” M. Wasnich, 94, passed peacefully early Friday morning at her home.

She was born on April 30, 1923 in Huntington, Indiana to Aaron E. and Zelma M. (Zeiter) Brown.

Bea married Augustus “Gus” Swank on June 16, 1945 and he preceded her in death January 8, 1965; she married Chris Wasnich on March 30, 1974 and he preceded her in death January 22, 1985.

Bea enjoyed gardening, flowers, birds, and mushroom hunting. Over the years she worked at various restaurants and factories.

She is survived by three children, Sharon (Bill) Fraley of Angola, Myrtle Swank (Deane Driver) of Pioneer, and Beverly (Jim) Hudson of Montgomery, Michigan; sister Virginia Lautermilch of Wildwood, Florida; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Bea was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Gus and Chris, daughter Mary Henderson, three step sons, Norman, Jerry and Darrell Wasnich, four brothers and two sisters.

Memorial contributions may be made to CHP – Hospice or Pioneer Senior Center. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.