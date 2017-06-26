Beryl Rhymer (1924 – 2017)

Beryl Rhymer, age 93, longtime resident of Oakshade, near Wauseon, peacefully passed away at Swanton Valley Care Center on Wednesday afternoon, June 21, 2017.

Beryl was born in Goldborne, England on January 24, 1924. She was one of five children by the late Thomas Dunn and Sarah (Peers) Dunn.

Beryl met her husband, George Rhymer during WWII while he was stationed in England and married on August 22, 1945. She served many years as a production worker with Globe Weis before retiring. Beryl enjoyed traveling with George to England and Las Vegas. Some of Beryl’s other hobbies included cross word puzzles and sewing, of which she received several awards for her talent.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Shirley Coleman of Archbold and Angie (Robert) Borck of Napoleon; daughter-in-law, Debra Rhymer of Napoleon; 9 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren.

Preceding Beryl in death was her husband, George Rhymer; son, Keith Rhymer; two brothers, twin sisters; one great great grandson and son-in-law, Bob Coleman.

A private graveside service will be held at Winameg Cemetery near Delta with Pastor Randy Trowbridge officiating. Arrangements are entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.