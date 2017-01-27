Bethany Ingram Inducted To Grace College Student’s Alpha Chi Honor Society

Bethany Ingram, Bible translation major from Stryker, Ohio, was recently inducted into Grace College’s Alpha Chi Honor Society. Ingram and 21 other high-achieving students have earned the top 10 percent of GPAs at Grace. They join nearly 12,000 college students from around the country inducted int...

Subscription Required

Subscription support allows our reporters and photographers to travel into our Williams and Fulton County communities to cover local news. Just as a gas station sells gas or a restaurant food; we have published newspapers since the 1800's due to our faithful local residents providing financial support via subscriptions and/or picking up a hard copy at local stores.

LOG IN now if you are already a subscriber to view this story and gain full website access. Thank you for your support!

START YOUR SUBSCRIPTION for instant access (little as $6.00 per month). Signing up takes just a few minutes.

PURCHASE A SINGLE COPY at counter sale locations located throughout Williams and Fulton Counties ($1.50 per copy).

REQUEST ONLINE CREDENTIALS if you are already a paid subscriber and need your web access login information (no extra charge).

*News stories are often placed on our website up to a week prior to being published within both our online and print editions. Purchasing a subscription gives access to all live website stories along with both our online and print mailed editions.