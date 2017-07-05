Betty Ankney (1931 – 2017)

Betty B. Ankney, age 85 of Delta, peacefully passed away at Swanton Health Care early Tuesday morning, July 4, 2017 with her loving family by her side.

She was born on November 6, 1931 to the late Blair Harmon and Ruby (Stewart) Harmon. She was a 1949 graduate of Delta High School. On October 20, 1956 she married Luther “Luke” Ankney and together were blessed with two children, Sue and Ron.

Before retiring, Betty wrapped and priced in the meat department at the former Foodland Grocery Store in Delta for many years. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Delta United Methodist Church. Betty will always be remembered by her family as “Queen of Garage Sale Finds”. She was also one of the original members of the Fulton County Saddle Club. Most of all Betty loved spending time with her family in Northern Michigan; especially when the grandchildren came along.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Glenn and Sam Harmon.

Betty is survived by her husband of 60 years, Luke Ankney; daughter, Sue Green of Delta; son, Ron (Laura) Ankney of Wauseon; sister, Gloria (Fred) Peebles of Wauseon; grandchildren, Kasey (Matt) Spurgeon and Paige Green and great grandson, Colt Spurgeon.

Friends and family will be received on Friday, July 7, 2017 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta; with a memorial service honoring Betty’s life beginning at 12:00 Noon. Rev. Teresa Wenrick will be officiating. Private interment will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Delta American Legion, 5939 St. Hwy. 109, Delta, Ohio 43515 or Great Lakes Hospice, 3425 Executive Pkwy, Suite 206, Toledo, OH 43606 in her memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.