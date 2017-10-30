Betty Davis (1926 – 2017)

Betty J. Davis, 91 of Bryan passed away early Thursday morning at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born on July 10, 1926 in Montpelier to Leland D. and Alnora (Buehrer) Smith. Betty graduated from Montpelier High School in 1944, she then attended International Business College in Fort Wayne, earning her degree in 1946. On December 31, 1946 she married Donald E. Davis in Montpelier and he survives.

She was a 50-year member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Bryan where she was also a part of the United Methodist Women of the Church. Betty loved being a mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She also enjoyed cooking, baking, and caring for her home and beloved lake cottage at Rose Lake.

Betty is survived by her husband of 70 years, Donald; three children, Robert (Janine) Davis of Bryan, Linda (Steve) Jones of Montpelier, and Sue (J.R.) Roberts of Fort Wayne, Indiana; six grandchildren, Amy Scott of Montpelier, Jeff (Selina) Jones of Maumee, Greg (Sarah) Jones of Lancaster, Ohio, Austin Davis of Bryan, Ryan (Mandy) Miller of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Natalie Roberts of Columbia City, Indiana; and 11 great grandchildren, Brandon and Katie Scott, Jocelyn, Ethan and Spencer Jones, Adelaina and Mason Jones, Finley Davis, Isabelle, Emily and Henry Miller.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Charles Smith.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wesley UMC Women, Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center or Visiting Angels of Edgerton. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.