Betty Durbin (1950-2018)

Betty Jane Durbin, age 67, of Dayton, Ohio; formerly of Delta, Ohio, passed away Tuesday evening, July 24, 2018 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born December 7, 1950 in Wauseon, Ohio to Herma Dale (Killion) and Homer Edward Durbin. Betty worked as an LPN for the Veterans Administration in Dayton.

She is survived by her mother, Dale Durbin; sisters, Helen (Alan) Weese and Mary Durbin; and brother, Ed (Norma) Durbin.

A memorial service celebrating Betty’s life will be held Thursday, August 30th beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the Grisier~Weigel Funeral Home, 400 W. Main Street in Delta (419.822.3121), with Pastor Donald Krieger officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

