Betty Keough (1928 – 2017)

Betty J. Keough, 88, of Alvordton passed away Tuesday afternoon at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold.

She was born on October 12, 1928 in Delta to Glen and Dorothy (Overmyer) Harmon. Betty graduated from Delta High School in 1946. On May 10, 1947, she married Richard T. Keough and he preceded her in death on January 19, 2002.

Betty was a former member of the Kunkle Presbyterian Church.

Betty is survived by her six children, Linda (Tom) Radwick of Tipp City, Ohio, Susan Gearhart of Pioneer, Debra S. Mason of Albion, Michigan, Vic Keough of Alvordton, Bradley (Rebecca) Keough of Bellingham, Washington, and Scott (Lisa) Keough of Montpelier; six grandchildren, four great grandchildren, one great great grandchildren; and one sister Carol Harmon of Wauseon.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard, brothers Richard, Roger, and Donald Harmon, and sister Joan Keough.

Memorial contributions may be given to Cancer Assistance of Williams County. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.