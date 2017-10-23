Betty Lou Mead (1932 – 2017)

Betty Lou Mead, 85 years, of Montpelier, passed away Wednesday, October 18, 2017, at Evergreen Manor, where she had been a resident the past several years.

Betty was born March 8, 1932 in Auburn, Indiana, the daughter of the late Clyde and Goldie (Ordway) Kelley. She was a 1950 graduate of Auburn High School, Auburn, Indiana. She married William G. Mead on August 30, 1949, and he preceded her in death on October 12, 1988. Betty worked as a Housekeeper for Colonial Manor for two years, finishing her working career as a dishwasher for the former Lester’s Diner for 32 years, retiring in 2001. She was a member of the Bryan American Legion Post 284 Ladies Auxiliary. Betty enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family and friends.

Surviving are her two children, Doris (Elywin) Waters of Pittsford, Michigan and Terry Mead of Columbus, Ohio; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; one sister, Lucille Davis of Rogersville, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, William; two sons, David and Jimmy Mead; five brothers, Bill, Bob, Edward, Gaylord and Ralph Kelley; two sisters, Dorothy Lockhart and Iona Moore.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial donations be given to the American Cancer Society.

