Betty McClure-Kovar (1937-2018)

Betty L. McClure-Kovar, 81, of Bryan passed away late Monday night at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born on January 29, 1937 in Bryan to Franklin “FM” and Arlene (Hillard) Waldron. She graduated from Montpelier High School in 1955.

Betty was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church in Montpelier. Her life revolved around the church and its outreach, activities and socials. She played the organ at the church for 50 years for worship service, choir, weddings and funerals. Betty played the pump organ at Sauder Village. She was a secretary at Martin Sprocket and Gear for almost 30 years and was a member of the Eastern Star.

Betty is survived by her children Dawn Thompson of Berea, Ohio, Ronald (Dottie) Thompson of Bryan and Marianne Thompson of Las Vegas, Nevada; six grandchildren, four great grandchildren; and one brother James (Joy) Waldron of Lake Seneca. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandmother Rosa Hillard, and husbands Keith Thompson, Leo “Jr” McClure and Laddie Kovar

Visitation for Betty will be on Thursday, December 20th from 4-8pm at the Thompson-Geesey Funeral Home on Empire Street in Montpelier. Services will be on Friday at 11am with Pastor Justin McCall to officiate at the First United Methodist Church in Montpelier. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be given to the First United Methodist Church. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.

