Betty Reed Cromwell, formerly of Maumee passed away peacefully December 27, 2016 at her home in Perrysburg, Ohio.

Betty was born on January 19th to Thomas and Bess Werner in Napoleon, Ohio. She spent her childhood between Napoleon and Flat Rock, Michigan. She married Charles Reed on June 4, 1950 and he preceded her in death in 1972. She married John Cromwell on July 30, 1976 and spent several years living in San Antonio, Texas. He preceded her in death in 2000.

Of all Betty’s career choices, she most enjoyed her time, and the friendships she made, at the Napoleon Public Library where she retired from in 1999.

Betty is survived by her children, Cheryll Reed, Robin Reed Metz and Charles Metz. In lieu of flowers, the asks for donations to bade to either the Toledo Humane Society or The Napoleon Public Library.

Funeral services will be private. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.GrisierFH.com

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.