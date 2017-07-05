Betty Seigneur (1927 – 2017)

Betty I. Seigneur, age 89, of Winameg, OH, left this life on July 2, 2017 and passed into the next where she will join her soul-mate, Calvin and other loved ones in Heaven with Jesus, her Lord and Savior.

She was born on July 13, 1927 in a rural area between Bryan and Stryker, Ohio. Her parents were Sylvan LaMont and Ruth (Dailey) Clark.

Betty attended Stryker School for 10 years before graduating from Wauseon in 1945. She married Calvin Seigneur on October 12, 1946 after his return from service during WWII. Betty worked for Wauseon Manufacturing and later Libbey-Owens in Toledo. Betty was a faithful member of Beulah United Methodist Church in Winameg; where she and her husband served several offices including as youth directors, teaching adult Sunday school and Bible studies. In 1945 Betty and Calvin purchased the old Winameg Store and operated it with great prosperity for 35 years until it burned in 1989. She enjoyed writing in her memoirs, making quilts, wall hangings, cultivating her flower beds, gardening, reading and freelance writing; of which Betty wrote many articles for the Farmland News titled “Come To Think Of It”.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Calvin in 1997. Surviving are her children, Barbara (Fred) Velo, Larry (Kathy) Seigneur, Kevin (Sandy) Seigneur and Dawn Seigneur; sister, Jeanette Brinkman; grandchildren, Sheri (Glen) Poitinger, Amy (Michael) Morbeck, Greg Seigneur, Angela (Matt) Rogaliner, Anthony Seigneur, Eric Seigneur and Nicholas Seigneur and eleven great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Beulah United Methodist Church in her memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com. “I have had a wonderful life-time journey and I look forward with excitement to my life to come in eternity with Jesus. I will rejoin my beloved Calvin. Don’t cry for me, rejoice! I will be having a wonderful second life journey for eternity.”