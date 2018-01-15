Betty Smith (1922 – 2018)

Betty Kathleen Smith, 95, of Fayette, died early Monday morning, January 8, 2018, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold, where she has resided for several years.

She was born October 9, 1922, in Montezuma, OH, to the late Roland and Harriett (Rotsel) Ellis.

Originally from Williams County, Betty graduated from Bryan High School and worked for several years as a secretary for her family’s business, Ellis Farm Equipment, where she met her future husband, Clair W. Smith. She and Clair were married on Christmas Day in 1941, and she later became a loving mother to two daughters. Generations of grandchildren that followed filled her heart with joy. Betty enjoyed gardening, and was a member of the Fayette United Methodist Church.

Surviving are her two daughters, Barbara J. (Gene) Beaverson of Fayette and Wilda M. (Denny) Steele of McCormick, SC; a brother, Roger Ellis of Bryan; seven grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; 21 great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clair, on June 13, 2002; two sisters, Jean Kyser and Bonnie McNell; two brothers, Donald and Robert Ellis; a grandson, Michael Beaverson; and a grandson-in-law, Keith Grant.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may consider memorial donations in Betty’s name to benefit the Fayette UMC Family Life Center or the Fayette Fire Department. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.