Betty Williams (1928 – 2018)

Betty Lou (Pace) Williams, age 89, of Stryker, passed away Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at Brookview Healthcare Center in Defiance.

Prior to her retirement she had worked at ITT Higbie for 12 years.

Betty was born in Toledo on May 3, 1928, the daughter of LeRoy and Lilly Viola (Buehrer) Beltz. She had married Gale W. Pace and he preceded her in death. Later, she married Edwin Williams and he also preceded her in death. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, rural Stryker, and a member of the Fulton County Horseshoe Club. She was a regular participant at state horseshoe throwing competitions. She was an avid quilter and loved to crochet. She also loved to work in her flower garden and help others start theirs.

Surviving are children; Linda G. Brink of Cloverdale, OH, Pamela Sue (Dennis) Hartley of Defiance, Mel (Paula) Pace of Bryan, Lisa (Lynn) Osborne of Defiance; grandchildren, Bill Brink, Tammy Belman, James Zachrich, Jr., Candace Jones, Shane Pace, Gayle Fenter, Crystal Beeler, Jason Pace, Craig Weigle, II, Autumn Osborne; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brother, Robert Beltz of Hillsdale, MI; and sisters, Louetta Sullivan of Stryker, Leona Honeck of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Thelma Gruetman of Defiance. She was preceded in death by both husbands, son, Larry James Pace; three brothers, Jim Beltz, Dave Beltz and John Beltz, and two sisters, Dorothy Maxton and Jean Schnitkey.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Great Lakes Caring Hospice, the American Cancer Society, or the Alzheimer's Association.