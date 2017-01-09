Bob Latta Votes to Rebuke UN’s Anti-Israel Resolution

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) joined his colleague in passing a bipartisan resolution, H.Res. 11, that condemns the United Nation Security Council’s recent resolution regarding Israel’s building of settlements. That resolution, which passed the U.N. Security Council by a 14-0 vote, was made possible due to the Obama Administration refusal to veto. H.Res. 11 passed the House by a 342-80 vote.

“Standing with our closest ally in the Middle East, Israel, has been a longstanding, bipartisan tradition,” said Latta. “The Security Council’s resolution was another tired attempt to undermine Israel at the U.N., and I was profoundly disappointed that the President and his Administration stood by idly as this occurred. Today’s vote by the House shows the strong support that exists for the Israeli people and their government. It’s time to turn the page on the last eight years, and I welcome a new Administration that has made it clear that they value rebuilding this critical relationship.”

INFORMATION PROVIDED