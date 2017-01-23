Bonnie L. Conkey (1937 – 2017)

Bonnie L. Conkey, age 79, of Wauseon, passed away Saturday evening, January 21, 2017 at the University of Toledo Medical Center. Prior to her retirement she had worked for Embarq Phone Company as an operator and commercial dispatcher from 1957 – 1985.

Bonnie was born in Wauseon on March 17, 1937 the daughter of Charles H. and Gertrude (Darling) Brinkman. On November 1, 1980 she married William L. Conkey, and he preceded her in death in 1998. She was also preceded in death by both parents and brother, Glenn Brinkman.

Surviving are many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, January 26, 2017 at the Wauseon Union Cemetery, with Pastor Donna Stutzman, officiating.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be given to the American Cancer Society of the Fulton County Humane Society.