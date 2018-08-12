Bortles Leads West Michigan To 3-1 Win Over TinCaps

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Colby Bortles homered and had three hits as the West Michigan Whitecaps beat the Fort Wayne TinCaps 3-1 on Saturday.

Billy Lescher struck Jack Suwinski out with runners on first and second to end the game for his fifth save of the season.

West Michigan started the scoring in the second inning when Bortles hit a solo home run.

After West Michigan added two runs, the TinCaps cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Owen Miller scored on an error.

Endrys Briceno (2-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Fort Wayne starter Ben Sheckler (1-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

The TinCaps left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 13 baserunners in the loss. Kelvin Melean doubled and singled twice for the TinCaps.

