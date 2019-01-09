Bowling Green Wins Sixth Straight, Beats Ohio 82-63

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Justin Turner scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half to help Bowling Green beat Ohio 82-63 on Tuesday night for its sixth straight win.

The Falcons (10-5, 2-0 Mid-American Conference) improved to 8-0 at home and matched its best winning streak under coach Michael Huger in his fourth season.

Michael Laster added 15 points for Bowling Green. Dylan Frye and Antwon Lillard chipped in with 13 points and Jeffrey Uju scored 10.

Jason Carter made five 3-pointers, scored 22 points and had six rebounds for Ohio (8-6, 0-2). Teyvion Kirk added 17 points.

The Bobcats led 42-41 with 15 minutes left before Bowling Green pulled away with a 33-12 run for a 20-point lead with 2:50 remaining. Lillard hit two 3s and scored 10 points and Uju had eight points and capped the surge with a dunk.

