Bradley Gee (1950-2018)

Bradley W. Gee, age 67, of Delta, passed away Friday afternoon, July 13, 2018, at Swanton Valley Center, in Swanton. Mr. Gee had been a machinist and tool maker for Markey Bronze in Delta.

Bradley was born in Wauseon on October 7, 1950, the son of Gerald and Jean (Michael) Gee. He is survived by his friends, Ronald Barth of Montpelier and Leslie Lulfs of Delta. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta. There will be no visitation. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.grisierfh.com.

