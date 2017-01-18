Brandon E. Jondreau (1996 – 2017)

Brandon E. Jondreau, 20 years, of Bryan, passed away Monday, January 16, 2017. Brandon was born December 27, 1996 in Wauseon, Ohio, the son of Kelly J. Jondreau and Stephanie D. Bowers. He was employed at Bryan Plastic Processing in the Maintenance Department. He also had worked for Menard’s Distribution Plant as a machine operator. He attended Solid Rock Community Church in West Unity. Brandon had many interest, the dearest to his heart was his son Jaiden. He also liked music, working out at the gym, and mostly spending time with his family. He was known to be kind hearted and generous, a wonderful father, dedicated son and uncle and a good all-around friend. He will truly be missed by those who knew and loved him.

Surviving is his son, Jaiden Jondreau of Montpelier; his parents, Stephanie D. Bowers of West Unity and Kelly J. (Jennifer) Jondreau of Brule, Wisconsin; five brothers, Christopher Moseng of Bryan, Ryan (Skilar) Grime of Pulaski, Brandon Grime of West Unity, Cody Jondreau of Bryan and Dustin Grime of West Unity; one sister, Samantha (Trent Burnham) Grime of West Unity; special friend, Emiley Keller of Bryan; maternal grandparents, Jeffrey and Patricia Bowers of Archbold; April and Jim St. Aoro of Zimmerman, Minnesota; paternal grandmother, Katherine Jondreau of Brule, Wisconsin; three nieces and one nephew. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Ralph Jondreau.

Visitation for Brandon Jondreau will be held Friday, January 20, 2017 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity, where his funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 21, 2017 with Pastor David Nicholls officiating. Interment will follow in Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the family.

