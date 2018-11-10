Brenda Krauss (1964-2018)

Brenda Lee Krauss, age 54, of Wauseon, passed away peacefully in her home on November 6th, after a 2 year battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving husband, family and friends.

Brenda was born on April 22, 1964 in Wauseon to the late Garold “Buck” and Kay Sager. She was a graduate of Wauseon High School. On September 16, 1989 she married the love of her life Loren “Krunchy” Krauss.

In her early years she waited tables at many local restaurants in town including Holly’s and The Steakhouse and could tell you years later what customers ordered and where they sat. Later she started cleaning houses and local businesses. She was more that just their housekeeper, she became part of their families, watching their kids and/or pets when they went on vacation.

Brenda loved working in her yard, having lunch with her friends and keeping her home neat and organized, which made caring for her very easy. She knew where everything was. She also loved watching her nieces and nephews whenever you needed her. She never said no. She loved to travel and her favorite places were Germany and Jamaica.

She and her husband spent many weeks in the winter on the beaches of Negril, where Brenda knew all the best places to eat and the cleanest bathrooms along the 7 mile walk that they and anyone that came to Jamaica would go on every day. She made friends wherever she went. You just couldn’t help falling in love with her and her beautiful smile that could light up a room. People from all over the world are mourning the tremendous loss of such a beautiful person.

She had a love for animals, her dogs, cat, rabbits and everyone else’s animals. She treated them like children and each of them were blessed to have had her. Her greatest love in this world was her husband and she spent their married life caring for him in a way that made others jealous. Their marriage was one that many tried to emulate, but there is no love like the one they shared.

Brenda was a beautiful, loving, giving, caring soul. She worried about others more than herself right up to her final days. Everything about her will be missed and her absence will be with us for a lifetime.

Surviving Brenda is her loving husband Loren “Krunchy” Krauss, foreign exchange student turned daughter Daniela Merklinger; mother Kay Sager; sisters Cindy (Jon) Featzka, Lori Dunning, Jenny (Scott) Vonier, Julie (Tom) Weber; brothers Jeff (Jodi) Sager, MIke (Stephanie) Sager; brothers-in-law Leon (Marolyn) Krauss and Leonard Krauss, many nieces and nephews and countless friends.

Brenda was preceded in death by her father Garold “Buck” Sager, nephew Travis Weirauch and niece Jenna, grandparents Vern and Ethel Sager and Edna Segrist.

A celebration of Brenda’s life is being planned for next spring. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be given to St. Jude’s Childrens’ Hospital.

Arrangements are entrusted to Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon.

